Lawmakers in the state Senate plan to vote Thursday on a bill that would let students opt out of the integrated high school math sequence, and take a more…
The state commission charged with reviewing the Common Core voted yesterday on its final recommended changes to the state’s academic standards. But the…
Since the Common Core was implemented three years ago, high school math has been taught in a new way. Instead of taking algebra, geometry and statistics…
Eighth grade math and reading scores fell in North Carolina, but fourth grade reading scores increased according an assessment known as the Nation's…
Wake Ed Partnership, a business-supported education foundation, is urging parents to tell the commission reviewing the state’s K-through-12 academic…
A state commission reviewing the Common Core standards heard from a few parents and activists yesterday. Opponents were especially vocal.Jennifer Schrand…
North Carolina education leaders are proposing dramatic changes to the state's public education system. A group tasked with retooling the Common Core…
A state commission reviewing the Common Core standards is proposing major changes to the Math and English goals.The 11-member group presented draft…
The Wake County Board of Education- home to the state's largest school district- wants to cut back on the number of benchmark tests it requires students…