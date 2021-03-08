-
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper rolled out his spending proposal this week. He asks again for Medicaid expansion and sizable teacher raises. And in the wake of our nation’s latest mass shooting, what – if anything – would help to reduce gun deaths in our country? Rob Schofield and Becki Gray review the week in politics.
-
North Carolina lawmakers start a new legislative session this week at a time when partisanship and bitterness nationwide have reached a peak.After rioters…
-
The University of North Carolina System is tightening its belt in anticipated billions of lost state tax revenue in the wake of the coronavirus…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly convened for a single day this week. But no budget deal was brokered, and now we'll be without one at least until…
-
State lawmakers adjourned today without taking up a vote on overriding Governor Roy Cooper's budget veto. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) made it…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly concluded this week with a decresendo. Legislators adjourned for a two-week recess without overriding a budget veto or…
-
More "mini budgets" advanced in the North Carolina General Assembly this week. Lawmakers recieved warning that the planned transformation of the Medicaid…
-
Republicans in the House are moving forward with their version of the state budget. Teachers and supporters who took to the streets in protest over…
-
Republicans in the House are moving forward with their version of the state budget. Teachers and supporters who took to the streets in protest over…
-
Republican legislative leaders released their plan for the state budget late Monday. The bill includes a 6.5 percent average pay hike for teachers, raises…