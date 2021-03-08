-
More "mini budgets" advanced in the North Carolina General Assembly this week. Lawmakers recieved warning that the planned transformation of the Medicaid…
-
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it's working to reduce the error rate in Medicaid payments to providers and hospitals.A…
-
More adults are coming under the legal authority of guardians. Many adults who are declared incompetent by a court have a relative who takes over…
-
Republican leaders in the state house and senate have finally reached an agreement on at least part of the state budget. They have made a deal that sets…
-
Republican leaders in the state house and senate have finally reached an agreement on at least part of the state budget. They have made a deal that sets…
-
State Senate leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss details of their $21.47 billion budget proposal. The proposal is smaller than the state…
-
Medicaid reform is at the forefront of the state's legislative agenda this session, but legislators are still debating how to design the reform. The…
-
Medicaid reform is at the forefront of the state's legislative agenda this session, but legislators are still debating how to design the reform. The…
-
A legislative subcommittee has endorsed a measure that would take oversight of the state's Medicaid program away from the Department of Health and Human…
-
An effort to open the state’s Medicaid program to managed care ran into trouble today. A report that passed a subcommittee easily last week was gutted in…