Folk Songs From The Soul

For Skylar Gudasz, a whisper can resonate louder than a shout. The Carrboro folk singer has toured with national musicians in Big Star Third and collaborated locally with Spooky Woods. She showcases her soft, but powerful vocals and elegant songwriting in her upcoming solo album, Oleander.

Gudasz performs Saturday at Cat's Cradle Back Room in Carrboro at 9 pm. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gudasz and she performs live in studio with Josh Moore on backup vocals.

Watch Skylar Gudasz perform "If I Were a Carpenter:"



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaqUN0j82LA