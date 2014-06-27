Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Folk Songs From The Soul

Marie Killen
/

For Skylar Gudasz, a whisper can resonate louder than a shout. The Carrboro folk singer has toured with national musicians in Big Star Third and collaborated locally with Spooky Woods. She showcases her soft, but powerful vocals and elegant songwriting in her upcoming solo album, Oleander.  

Gudasz performs Saturday at Cat's Cradle Back Room in Carrboro at 9 pm. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gudasz and she performs live in studio with Josh Moore on backup vocals.

Watch Skylar Gudasz perform "If I Were a Carpenter:"
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaqUN0j82LA

Tags

The State of ThingsFolk MusicCat's CradleCarrboroThe State of Things
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
