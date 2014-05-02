Less Than A Week To Primaries: Political Junkie Ken Rudin

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Thom Tillis this week. Tillis is also backed by former Florida governor Jeb Bush. Tillis’s rival Greg Brannon received the endorsement of Senator Rand Paul. Will big name endorsements give one candidate enough lead to avoid a run-off in the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Kay Hagan? Just days away from the primaries, political junkie Ken Rudin takes a look at the state’s hottest races. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rudin about the factors that will matter next week at the polls.