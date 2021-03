Outside money continues to flow into the Senate race in the Tarheel State. Republican Thom Tillis faces challenges on the airwaves as incumbent Kay Hagan runs ads linking Tillis to sexual scandal. And the field for the 12th congressional district is large. The race for the seat long held by Mel Watt includes six democrats and two republicans. Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudinabout the House and Senate races.