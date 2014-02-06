Local Farmers Look For Ways To Cope With Climate Change
As scientists continue to study the effects of global climate change, environmentalists, farmers and researchers look for new solutions to the challenges created by these shifts.
Host Frank Stasio talks with lawyer, environmental activist and educator Albert Bates and Piedmont Biofuels founder Lyle Estil about the latest developments and the upcoming Farming Adaptation Conference in Chatham county.
Frank Stasio moderates a panel discussion at the pre-conference event tonight at the Fearrington Barn.