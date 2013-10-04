100 Men In Black Male Chorus Cuts First Single

The 100 Men in Black Male Chorus doesn't quite live up to its name -- they haven't broken the 100-man mark yet, but that's not stopping them from recording their voices for posterity.

The Durham community-based male chorus is working on an album and recently released its first single. Host Frank Stasio talks to founder Marlon West and other members of the 100 Men in Black Male Chorus, and the men perform live in the studio.

