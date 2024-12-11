Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

After more than a decade without a national championship, UNC women's soccer is back on top

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
North Carolina interim head coach Damon Nahas is dunked after defeating Wake Forest in an NCAA Women's College Cup soccer final in Cary, N.C., Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Ben McKeown
/
AP
North Carolina interim head coach Damon Nahas is dunked after defeating Wake Forest in an NCAA Women's College Cup soccer final in Cary, N.C., Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

After 12 years, the UNC women’s soccer team has reclaimed its title as the NCAA women’s soccer national champion.

The News & Observer contributing writer Shelby Swanson was at the game in Cary, where the Tar Heels bested the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and tells Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about the goal that won the championship and how the team's "interim" head coach is interim no more.

Guest

Shelby Swanson, contributing writer, The Raleigh News & Observer

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
