After more than a decade without a national championship, UNC women's soccer is back on top

After 12 years, the UNC women’s soccer team has reclaimed its title as the NCAA women’s soccer national champion.

The News & Observer contributing writer Shelby Swanson was at the game in Cary, where the Tar Heels bested the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and tells Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about the goal that won the championship and how the team's "interim" head coach is interim no more.

Guest

Shelby Swanson, contributing writer, The Raleigh News & Observer