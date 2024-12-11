A conversation with Ryan Emanuel, author of 'On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice'

Ryan Emanuel is a Lumbee hydrologist, a Duke professor, and the author of On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice, which richly describes the rivers, streams, and swamps of what is now eastern North Carolina.

He talks with Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about climate change, colonialism, survival, and resilience.

Guest

Ryan E. Emanuel, Associate Professor, Duke University, author of On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice.