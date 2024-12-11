Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A conversation with Ryan Emanuel, author of 'On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:03 AM EST
On The Swamp book cover and Ryan Emanuel photo
photo courtesy of Ryan Emanuel

Ryan Emanuel is a Lumbee hydrologist, a Duke professor, and the author of On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice, which richly describes the rivers, streams, and swamps of what is now eastern North Carolina.

He talks with Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about climate change, colonialism, survival, and resilience.

Guest

Ryan E. Emanuel, Associate Professor, Duke University, author of On the Swamp: Fighting for Indigenous Environmental Justice.

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy