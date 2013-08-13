South African Roots Inspire Greensboro Band

Greensboro-based band Phive was previously known mainly for their work as a cover band. But they’ve expanded their sound recently, thanks in part to member AfikaNxumalo and his connection to South Africa. His mother grew up there, and her experiences helped inspire the band’s recent song commemorating Nelson Mandela’s birthday, “Madiba.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to Phive, and they play live at the Triad Stage in Greensboro.