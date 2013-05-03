Local Musicians Honor Ry Cooder

In this case, he’s calling on bandmates from groups like the Chatham County Line and Mandolin Orange to help him honor his music hero Ry Cooder. Phil Cook and the Guitarheels will be playing the Haw River Ballroom May 10 to honor Ry Cooder by performing his album, “Boomer’s Story.” First, Cook and some of his collaborators join Host Frank Stasio in the studio and play live.