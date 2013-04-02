The State of Things in Greensboro 4/4/2013

About once a month The State of Things packs up our Mobile 1 and heads to Greensboro for a broadcast from The Triad Stage. Here's what's coming up on the next show this Thursday, April 4:

TEDx is the community offshoot of TED, a nonprofit dedicated to "Ideas Worth Spreading." Greensboro is the site of a spring conference, featuring such speakers as Daniel Herr, a nanoscientist giving the talk, "The Language of Nature: what's the big deal about nano"; and Katie Marshall, a corporate communicator at Volvo Financial Services talking about her passion for community boosting. Host Frank Stasio will talk with them and Justin Catanoso, the director of journalism at Wake Forest University and a member of the TEDxGreensboro organizing team.

The Louder Than a Bomb Poetry Slam competition started in Chicago in 2001. Inspired by the competition and a documentary about it, local group Poet.she Female Performing Arts & Spoken Word decided to bring the competition to Greensboro. April 26 through 28, high school teams from around the state will converge on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to show their verbal flare. Before that show, participants will appear on The State of Things with Frank Stasio for an interview and live performance at Triad Stage in Greensboro.

