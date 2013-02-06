Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Making Changes At The Legislature

Republicans are looking to make big changes to how industries like energy, telecommunications and transportation are regulated. First on the agenda: fire most board and committee members and replace them with people hand-picked by Governor McCrory and the legislature. Also, one of the first bills being considered would block an expansion of Medicaid, a key element in Obamacare. Host Frank Stasio discusses these changes with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jessica Jones; and Rose Hoban, editor of northcarolinahealthnews.org.

Tags

The State of ThingsPat McCroryObamacare
