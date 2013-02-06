Making Changes At The Legislature

Republicans are looking to make big changes to how industries like energy, telecommunications and transportation are regulated. First on the agenda: fire most board and committee members and replace them with people hand-picked by Governor McCrory and the legislature. Also, one of the first bills being considered would block an expansion of Medicaid, a key element in Obamacare. Host Frank Stasio discusses these changes with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jessica Jones; and Rose Hoban, editor of northcarolinahealthnews.org.