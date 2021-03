Ayad Akhtar’s book "American Dervish" (Back Bay Books/2012) has launched a flurry of praise as an intelligent, self-assured debut novel. The main character is a Pakistani-American boy growing up in Milwaukee. Akhtar has also stirred controversy for creating idiosyncratic, even unflattering portrayals of Muslim-Americans. Host Frank Stasio is joined in the studio by Ayad Akhtar to talk about writing and identity.