Secession and Revolution

Secession movements are cropping up across the United States following the re-election of President Barack Obama. But what do they even mean? Are they a fluke or an indication that changes are coming? And what relation does secession have with revolution?

Host Frank Stasio explores these questions with James Zink, assistant professor of political science at North Carolina State University; Don Doyle, professor of history at the University of South Carolina; Brandon Gorman, a PhD student in sociology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and filmmaker Rodrigo Dorfman.