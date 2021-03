"The Escapist" is an online magazine devoted to gaming. And by gaming, they mean more World of Warcraft, less Monopoly. Over the years, “The Escapist” has won six Webby awards, and this weekend, they will launch the first ever Escapist Expo at the Durham Convention Center. It’ll be a three day festival for fans to come together and play. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Alexander Macris, the publisher of “The Escapist,” to talk about the world of gaming.