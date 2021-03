Chuck Folds, Steve Willard and Eddie Walker had been playing in rock bands all over the Triad when they formed Big Bang Boom, a band that makes family music. The decision was organic; they were dads and wanted to make some music their kids and their wives could love. Big Bang Boom has quite a following and they bring some of their pint-sized audience to visit while they play live for host Frank Stasio and those gathered at Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro.