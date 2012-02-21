Bringing The World Home To You

Remembering Joe Thompson

Fiddler Joe Thompson was the last of a generation of old-time string musicians who popularized black folk music that grew out of African traditions. Thompson grew up in Mebane, NC where he began playing the fiddle at the age of 8. In his long career, he earned a number of accolades, including a National Heritage Fellowship, and he mentored young African-American musicians who were interested in the style of music he was raised on. Thompson passed away on Monday at the age of 93. His former pupils and WUNC Program Director David Brower join host Frank Stasio to remember Thompson’s artistic legacy.

