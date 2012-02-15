Consent to Search

Fayetteville, NC is a cauldron of controversy after the city council imposed a moratorium on consent searches. Simply stated, consent searches happen when police officers ask permission to search someone or their property. Racial profiling concerns sparked the council's move, but opponents of the moratorium stay it will stymie police effectiveness. Guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson talks to Jeff Welty, an assistant professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Jeff Thompson, a talk show host on WIDU radio in Fayetteville and chairman of the Fayetteville Advisory Committee on Transit; and John Midgette, executive director of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association. Listener call-in.