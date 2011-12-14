Documenting the Jim Crow South

By 1994, Bob Korstad and the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University had compiled more than 1,300 oral histories of people who had lived in the Jim Crow South. The project was called "Behind the Veil: Documenting African American Life in the Jim Crow South." It's now being digitized so that anyone can access the oral histories. Host Frank Stasio talks to Korstad, a professor of Public Policy and History at Duke and co-director of the documentary research project, about preserving the stories of the Jim Crow South.