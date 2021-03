The life of indie musician Alina Simone has been anything but ordinary. After releasing an album sung entirely in Russian and attending a male strip show in Siberia, she is now breaking new territory as an author. Simone’s debut book, “You Must Go and Win,” is a collection of essays that chronicles her bizarre adventures through the music world. She’s also released a new CD called “Make Your Own Danger,” which was influenced by her time in North Carolina.