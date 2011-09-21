Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The State of Working

High unemployment persists in North Carolina, more than two years after the official start of the economic recovery and many of those who are working are slipping into poverty, unable to work enough hours or earn an adequate wage. Host Frank Stasio examines the state of working with stories from the unemployed and the underemployed, and analysis from Alexandra Forter Sirota, director of the North Carolina Budget & Tax Center; Gene Nichol, Director of the Center on Poverty, Work and Opportunity at the University of North Carolina; and historian Steve Fraser, Editor-at-Large of the journal New Labor Forum and the author most recently of "Wall Street: America's Dream Palace” (Yale University Press/2008). Listener Call-in.

The State of ThingsUnemployment
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
