High unemployment persists in North Carolina, more than two years after the official start of the economic recovery and many of those who are working are slipping into poverty, unable to work enough hours or earn an adequate wage. Host Frank Stasio examines the state of working with stories from the unemployed and the underemployed, and analysis from Alexandra Forter Sirota, director of the North Carolina Budget & Tax Center; Gene Nichol, Director of the Center on Poverty, Work and Opportunity at the University of North Carolina; and historian Steve Fraser, Editor-at-Large of the journal New Labor Forum and the author most recently of "Wall Street: America's Dream Palace” (Yale University Press/2008). Listener Call-in.