Ten years ago, Enron became the ultimate symbol of corporate malfeasance. The company robbed Americans of billions of dollars, helped destroy accounting giant Arthur Andersen and caused rolling blackouts across California. Burning Coal Theatre Company in Raleigh is revisiting this dark chapter in American corporate history with the play, “Enron,” on stage now through September 25th. Host Frank Stasio talks about the play with Jerome Davis, director of the play and artistic director of Burning Coal Theatre; Robin Harris, director of the North Carolina State University Dance Program and choreographer for “Enron"; actor John Allore who plays Enron Chief Financial Officer Andrew Fastow; and actor Nick Berg Barnes who plays Jeffrey Skilling, Enron president and Chief Operating Officer.