Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Some College, No Degree

Some College, No Degree

Everyone knows there's a high school dropout problem in the United States, but the college dropout rate is worse. Nearly a quarter of American adults started college but didn't finish - about 37 million people. Now they're being left behind in an economy increasingly focused on workers with degrees. American RadioWorks producer (and former WUNC News Director) Emily Hanford examines why so many people start college but don't graduate, what's being done to bring them back, and whether a college degree is the answer for everyone.

More info: http://americanradioworks.publicradio.org/features/tomorrows-college/dropouts/

The State of Things
Stay Connected