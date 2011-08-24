As early as the late 1800s, the United States already had the highest rate of divorce in the world. It has pretty much maintained its status as a world leader of broken marriages ever since. The advent of no-fault divorces in the late '60s and early '70s only made things worse. Now a generation of people raised by split parents is struggling to forge their way through the uncertain bonds of matrimony. Jonathan Weiler and Anne Menkens are one couple who say they found a way to have a “good divorce.” They wrote about their efforts in a series of articles on the Huffington Post. Host Frank Stasio talks about the legal challenges to having an amicable split with Weiler and Menkens; Kristin Colello, an assistant professor of history at City University of New York/Queens College and author of the book “Making Marriage Work: A History of Marriage and Divorce in the Twentieth-Century United States"(UNC Press/2009); Alice Stubbs, a family law lawyer at Tharrington Smith LLP in Raleigh; writer Heather Havrilesky, a contributor to the New York Times Magazine and author of "Disaster Preparedness" (Riverhead/2010); and Alyssa Rosenberg, a culture reporter for ThinkProgress.org. Listener call-in.