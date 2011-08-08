Meet Mark Anthony Neal

Mark Anthony Neal grew up in a home where the record player spun mostly gospel and soul. His father’s music selections created the soundtrack of his youth and eventually guided Neal to become a pioneer in the field of pop culture studies. Today he’s a professor in the Department of African and African-American Studies at Duke University and the author of five books, including his latest, “New Black Man: Rethinking Black Masculinity” (Routledge/2005). Neal is also the host of “Left of Black,” a Web series that examines social issues within the context of African-American culture.