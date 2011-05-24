Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Blake's Infinite Writing

Stan Peskett and his artwork featuring William Blake's vision

Nearly every school child on both sides of the pond can recite the opening lines of “The Tiger” by William Blake. The poem is part of the collection “Songs of Experience” and is among William Blake’s best known works. There’s a companion collection called “Songs of Innocence,” and together they explore the duality of good and evil existent in everyone.

Blake was unappreciated in his day — the late 18th and early 19th century — but today he is revered by critics, poets and artists alike. Eric Wilson teaches literature at Wake Forest University. His new book is called “My Business is to Create: Blake’s Infinite Writing” (University of Iowa Press/2011), and his goal is to make Blake’s ideas of creativity accessible to everyone. Host Frank Stasio talks to Eric Wilson and visual artist Stan Peskett about Blake's visions of creativity and inspiration.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis