Put Your Money Where Your Morals Are

How we spend our money says a lot about what we value. This holds true for governments as well as individuals. As we make our way through this lengthy recession, host Frank Stasio takes a look at what is really important to North Carolina, based on the state's budget priorities. Joining him to read the tea leaves in the state budget are Louisa Warren, senior policy analyst for the North Carolina Justice Center; John Hood, head of the John Locke Foundation; and Scott Huler, journalist and author of the recent book "On the Grid: A Plot of Land, An Average Neighborhood, and the Systems that Make Our World Work " (Rodale/2010). Listener call-in.