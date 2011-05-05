“The Promised Land” is a public radio series hosted by environmental justice advocate Majora Carter. The newest season of the show, entitled “Voices From the Gulf,” focuses on those rebuilding in the Gulf Coast region after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill. Covering scientists, teachers, activists and other visionaries, Carter focuses on leaders who are truly changing their community for the better. She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about reconstructing the Gulf Coast and why people there are still hopeful about the future.