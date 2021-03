Just after midnight on a winter’s day in 1961, an Air Force plane crashed in Faro, North Carolina. Aboard the B-52 were eight military crewmembers and two nuclear weapons, which fell to the ground from thousands of feet in the air. Fortunately, the weapons caused no damage, but some of the nuclear remnants remain buried in the town of Faro, just outside Goldsboro. Michael Rouse was a young reporter for the Goldsboro News-Argus in 1961.