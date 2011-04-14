The audio play "The Witches of Lublin" transports listeners to 18th century Poland. Rivke is the matriarch of a family of female klezmer musicians who get themselves into trouble when the local nobleman, Count Sobieski, demands they play at his son's name day celebration. Klezmer music is traditionally male dominated, and Rivke knows that the Jews of Lublin will consider it a scandal if she plays for the Count. But denying him could have serious consequences. Host Frank Stasio will talk about the radio drama and how it tackles topics like anti-Semitism and misogyny with Sue Zizza, co-producer and director of "The Witches of Lublin"; playwright Ellen Kushner; and playwright and composer Yale Strom.