The Civil War Day-By-Day

Letter written on April 12, 1861

A team of local library archivists are taking on a lengthy digital project to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. Every day for the next four years, they will contribute written content to a blog that features artifacts, photographs and documents related to the war. Online users can visit the Web site called “The Civil War Day-By-Day” to see what was happening during the war on a particular day and everything available to view on the blog is housed in the Wilson Special Collections Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tim West, curator of the library’s Southern Historical Collection, and Biff Hollingsworth, Wilson’s collecting and public programming archivist, join host Frank Stasio to talk about blogging through the Civil War.

