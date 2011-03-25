A Pardon Interrupted

North Carolina Senator Neal Hunt, a Republican from Wake County, didn't anticipate much reaction from within his party when he proposed a resolution earlier this week to pardon William Holden, a North Carolina governor impeached in 1871. Reconstruction-era Democrats removed Holden from office after the governor sent troops to quell violence spurred by white supremacists in Caswell and Alamance counties.

The incident was known as the Kirk-Holden War. Hunt's move to pardon Holden spurred anonymous opponents to distribute a letter vilifying Holden in the Senate chamber. Now, the resolution has been sent to committee.