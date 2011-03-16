Bring On The Brackets

The NCAA tournament is here along with the March madness that goes with it. Sixty-eight teams are competing for the championship. Two big North Carolina contenders – the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University – are in the mix, but North Carolina State University missed the tournament cutoff and coach Sidney Lowe resigned in the aftermath.

Amidst all the basketball excitement, new research from N.C. State shows that traffic fatalities increase for fans of winning sports teams after close games.