The State of Things

Meet Joe's Diner

At the corner of Angier Ave. and Driver St. in Durham sits Joe’s Diner. The special there is a 1 lb. all-beef hot dog, but what’s really special about the place is the relationship between its owner, Joe Bushfan, and the restaurant’s financier, Dan Hill. The unlikely partnership between Bushfan, a former celebrity bodyguard, and Hill, an insurance broker, started as a chat about business investments and has grown into an effort to revitalize East Durham’s neighborhoods. Both men join host Frank Stasio to talk about what’s cooking at Joe’s Diner and what it takes to make a community safer and stronger.

This program originally aired on September 20, 2010.  For a link to the original audio, click here.

