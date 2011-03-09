Bringing The World Home To You

The State Of Collective Bargaining

As unionized public workers continue to face off with Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker over budget cuts and collective bargaining rights, Americans' interest in the role of unions and collective bargaining in our political and economic systems has spiked. What do this battle and other labor-government standoffs in the Midwest mean for unions in general? What repercussions could the movement have in North Carolina, a Right to Work State?

Host Frank Stasio talks with MaryBe McMillan, secretary-treasurer of the North Carolina State AFL-CIO; John Hood, president and chairman of the John Locke Foundation; Steve Allen, associate dean at the Jenkins Graduate School of Management at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management; and Robert Korstad, Kevin D. Gorter Professor of Public Policy and History at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy.

