Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Sleeping With Patty Hearst

Sleeping With Patty Hearst

It took Raleigh resident Mary Lambeth Moore decades to tease her intriguing short story about sisters in a small North Carolina town during the mid-1970s into a novel. The result is "Sleeping with Patty Hearst" (Tigress Publishing/2011), an intriguing book that follows a teenager named Lily as she navigates identity and community in 1975 and 1976.

Like so many other young American women of the time, Lily is obsessed with the case of Patty Hearst, the heiress who was kidnapped by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army and tortured into robbing a bank. Hearst stood trial and went to jail, but for two years, she was simply missing.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio