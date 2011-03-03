It took Raleigh resident Mary Lambeth Moore decades to tease her intriguing short story about sisters in a small North Carolina town during the mid-1970s into a novel. The result is "Sleeping with Patty Hearst" (Tigress Publishing/2011), an intriguing book that follows a teenager named Lily as she navigates identity and community in 1975 and 1976.

Like so many other young American women of the time, Lily is obsessed with the case of Patty Hearst, the heiress who was kidnapped by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army and tortured into robbing a bank. Hearst stood trial and went to jail, but for two years, she was simply missing.