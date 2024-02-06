Bringing The World Home To You

Why teaching Black history requires nuance and sensitivity

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 6, 2024 at 1:46 PM EST
North Carolina is a state with a complicated and layered history around racial violence. Though incidents like the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 and the murder of Booker Spicely in 1944 are being acknowledged through monuments, markers and in the case of the Wilmington Massacre, integration into K-12 classroom curriculum, it can be difficult to broach challenging and potentially traumatic conversations about racial violence with young children.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge spoke with a professional who's dedicated his life's work to teaching difficult history with sensitivity and an emphasis on the Black experience.

Guest

LaGarrett King, founding director of the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education at the University of Buffalo

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
