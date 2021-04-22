Lunch Date: What's Love Got To Do With Our Older Brains And Behavior?

It's amazing what people will do when they're in love. Helen Fisher

Casey Kelbaugh Helen Fisher is an anthropologist, human behavior researcher, and the author of several books including Why Him? Why Her? How to Find and Keep Lasting Love and Anatomy of Love: A Natural History of Mating, Marriage, and Why We Stray.

Anthropologist Helen Fisher is considered the premier expert on the biology of romantic love and attraction. She's a senior research fellow at The Kinsey Institute, chief science advisor to Match.com, and an author.

She was featured on the final episode of season two of Dating While Gray, hosted by Laura Stassi. And there was so much more wisdom to include on how our brains respond to love that Laura has invited Helen Fisher to a virtual lunch to discuss more of her research and answer your questions about personality traits, gender, brain physiology and more all factor into the decisions we make while in love.

Join us Wednesday, May 12th at 12:30pm ET for this fascinating discussion! Free to join with an RSVP below.