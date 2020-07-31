WUNC Youth Reporters' Virtual Listening Party!

It's been a summer unlike any other for kids in North Carolina.

And just as students have had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, the program was held for the first time online.

Students had access to virtual trainings and learned about radio journalism with the help of Zoom, Instagram and cell phone recording apps. The result was a summer of skill-building and new ways of making connections with their communities.

Now, it's time to celebrate!

Join the students of the 2020 Youth Reporting Institute for a virtual listening party from 3-5pm* on Saturday, August 8th that will feature their audio work and conversations with them about the stories that are important to their development as the next generation of journalists. RSVP below!

*After the listening party, be sure to join us for the afterparty from 5-6pm on Instagram @wuncyouthvoices, hosted by WUNC and DJ C Mack.