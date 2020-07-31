WATCH LIVE: State Officials Deliver Briefing On Hurricane Isaias

By 1 hour ago

A graphic of predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Isaias, retrieved on July 31, 2020 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Credit NOAA.gov

Governor Roy Cooper and state Emergency Management leaders hold a briefing to provide an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias.

Watch live here starting at 4 p.m.:

 

