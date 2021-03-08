-
Many communities in Sally's path will be drenched by 10 to 20 inches of rain, with some areas possibly seeing up to 30 inches. The storm made landfall Wednesday morning in Alabama.
Excessive rain from Tropical Storm Isaias caused nearly 3,700 gallons (14,006 liters) of sewage to spill into a river in North Carolina, officials…
Governor Roy Cooper and state Emergency Management leaders hold a briefing to provide an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias.Watch live here…
States including Virginia and Texas have set aside significant money to address flooding. Local officials hope it will help pay for flood prevention projects that the federal government won't fund.
The Atlantic hurricane season begins in less than a month. Researchers predict an active season with as many as 22 named storms, a small portion of which…
Coping and recovering from a crisis is nothing new for North Carolina’s coastal residents. Hurricanes have altered life for generations of families along…
State emergency management officials are devising a new system for evacuating residents in the event of major storms.A pilot program is underway in three…
Christy Saunders swung open the door of an enclosed trailer revealing folded animal crates, food bowls, leashes, pooper scoopers and massive rolls of…