Scandal and Sickness In One Of 2020's Pivotal US Senate Races

The stakes in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race were already significant – with the winner potentially signaling which party could control the chamber in the next Congress. In recent days, the campaign narratives were upended as Republican incumbent Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham acknowledged sending sexual text messages to a woman that is not his wife.

Rob Schofield and Becki Gray join host Jeff Tiberii to discuss the possible electoral impacts of the news. They also review the latest in mail-in balloting, and offer reaction to a North Carolina Congressman’s racist tweet.

