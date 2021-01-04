Epic Games To Move HQ To Cary Towne Center

Epic Games is moving its headquarters to the Cary Towne Center. The company announced the purchase of the building on Sunday.

Epic Games says they plan to open their new campus in 2024. In a press release, Epic says the new, 980,000 square-foot facility will include both office buildings and recreational spaces, allowing Epic the flexibility to create a campus customized from the ground up to accommodate its long-term growth.

Epic has been headquartered in Cary for over 20 years.

“We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business,” said Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.