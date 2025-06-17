NC State researchers urge Triangle drivers to watch out for turtles crossing the roads

Researchers at North Carolina State University want residents in the Triangle area to be cautious of turtles crossing the roads this summer. A new turtle crossing study has identified nine hotspots across the Triangle where vehicles tend to hit turtles.

Greg Lewbart, a professor of aquatic wildlife and zoological medicine at N.C State's College of Veterinary Medicine, said that Aswini Cherukuri and Alexandra Sack conducted the study. They are former N.C. State students who were a part of the university's turtle rescue team in 2022. The three-year study identified hotspot roadways in the following areas:



The intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and N.C. Highway 751 in Apex

Yates Mill Pond Road near Theys Road in Raleigh

Near the intersection of Holly Springs Road and Ten Ten Road in Cary

Near the intersection of High House Road and SW Cary Parkway in Cary

N.C. State’s Main Campus

Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and N Smithfield Road in Knightdale

Near the intersection of Farrington Road and N.C. Highway 54 in Chapel Hill

Intersection of N.C. Highways 50 and 210 in Johnston County

Western Boulevard near Pullen Park in Raleigh

Lewbart said the turtle rescue team that the former students were a part of was created in 1996.

“I think we saw about 50 turtles the first year, and last year, we saw 890,” he said. “This is our 30th year, and we've treated nearly 9,000 turtles of about 10 species, but the main species are Eastern box turtles.

Turtle population decline

Lewbart said two-thirds of the turtles that come to the rescue team have been hit by a vehicle, and their survival rate is between 40 and 50%.

“We're expecting to see 1,000 turtles this year, 1,000 cases, based on projections and where we are right now,” he said.

Greg Lewbart An Eastern box turtle crossing Ebenezer Church Road in Raleigh.

Vehicles aren’t the only thing interrupting turtle populations. Lewbart said there are a number of factors affecting turtle decline in North Carolina.

“Number one is habitat destruction, he said. “Every time a mall goes up, an apartment complex goes up, a new housing development (is created), turtles are displaced.”Lewbart said other things that contribute to the decline include pollution, plastics, and fishing.

“We see a large amount of fishing injuries, mostly fish hooks for aquatic turtles, which are 5% of our cases,” he said. “So that comes out to be maybe 40 or 50 cases a year.”

Another issue is domesticated animals like cats and dogs, who possibly prey on turtles. The final issue Lewbart has seen is turtle trafficking.

“For every person that's caught illegally trafficking wildlife turtles, there are probably five times as many people that don't get caught,” he said.

1 of 2 — Aswini Teaching.jpg Aswini Cherukuri is teaching a lab to veterinarians at NC State. Greg Lewbart 2 of 2 — turtle 3.jpg Rescue team members are treating a wounded turtle. Greg Lewbart

Solutions and future plans

Moving forward, Lewbart wants to connect with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“So, I think what we're going to do with this data is approach the DOT about signage official signage,” he said. “You know, not just us sticking up a sign, but maybe what would be involved in getting a turtle crossing sign or signs in these areas.”