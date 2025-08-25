NC State ecologist on the science behind humans' interdependence with nature. Plus, a NC mystery – 'Devil's Tramping Ground.'

0:01:00

NC State ecology professor’s new book The Call of the Honeyguide: What Science Tells Us about How to Live Well with the Rest of Life

When you look out your window, what do you see? Perhaps birds, a tree or bushes — maybe some insects if you look really closely.

North Carolina State University ecology professor Rob Dunn sees all that and so much more, exploring the connections and interactions between humans and the rest of nature in his new book called The Call of the Honeyguide.

Dunn talks with Due South’s Leoneda Inge about why trees are helpful "jerks" and what the paintings of Georges Seurat show us about the natural world.

Rob Dunn, professor in the Department of Applied Ecology and senior vice provost at North Carolina State University, and author of The Call of the Honeyguide: What Science Tells Us about How to Live Well with the Rest of Life

The Broadside: 'Where the Devil’s in the dirt'

There's something eerie in a North Carolina forest – an empty, desolate circle where absolutely nothing grows. It’s known as the Devil’s Tramping Ground, where legend has it the Devil himself walks around the circle plotting his evil deeds against the world. The spot has attracted brave campers, paranormal investigators, and curious people passing through for centuries.

So, what’s really going on here? WUNC’s podcast The Broadside investigates.

Cliff Bumgardner, producer and director with PBS North Carolina

Brad Thompson, regional agronomist for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

