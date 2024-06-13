Your guide to Juneteenth events across Central North Carolina
Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 that the last Black American slaves learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. It became a federal holiday in 2021. Here are some events happening across central NC to recognize Juneteenth.
Friday, June 14
Zebulon
- Starting Friday, town officials will host a two-day Juneteenth celebration at Zebulon’s town hall. Both Friday and Saturday’s event will include guest speakers, a car and bike show, food trucks, and arts and crafts, along with community resources. Friday's Juneteenth event starts at 6pm and Saturday's starts at 11 a.m.
Raleigh
- The North Carolina Museum of Art will host its third annual gospel Juneteenth Joy concert at the Joseph M. Bryan theater in Raleigh. It’s called “Juneteenth Joy: A Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music!” Gospel artist Kirk Franklin will perform. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Fayetteville
- The city of Fayetteville will kickoff its annual Juneteenth Jubilee event starting at 1 p.m. in Festival Park on Rowan Street and Ray Avenue. The celebration will include local music performers, food trucks, vendors, and games.
Cary
Cary’s annual Juneteenth event will be held at downtown Cary Park starting at 1 p.m. The free celebration features several activities such as dance performances, food trucks and music as well as a Black folk singer and storyteller.
Durham
- Spectacular Magazine and Triangle Cultural Awareness Foundation are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at North Carolina Central University's Latham surface lot from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and events will include national recording artists, local performers, food trucks, vendors, a health fair and a kids zone.
Sunday, June 16
Chapel Hill-Carrboro
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro’s Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Hargraves Community Center in Chapel Hill at 2 p.m. It will feature a collection of traveling exhibits showcasing untold stories of local people in the area, food trucks and music.
Durham
- Black Vegan Street Market is holding a Juneteenth celebration at Durham Central Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature environmentally-friendly products and services, plant-based food, Black-owned local businesses, artists and a fashion show.
Monday, June 17
Pittsboro
- The Chatham Community Library will host: “Tricksters, Triumphs and Tradition: Stories for Juneteenth.” The event will include African and Black folklore as well as an animated story performer from Durham. Monday’s event will be held at the Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro at 2 p.m.