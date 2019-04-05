Dreamville Music Festival To Take Over Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park

Some 40,000 people are expected to gather in Raleigh on Saturday for the chance to inhabit a one-of-a-kind music and cultural world – Dreamville.

The Dreamville Festival was conceptualized by music artist J. Cole. He says it's his way of giving back to the fans who made him a success. The Fayetteville native will perform along with other popular hip-hop and independent artists, including Nelly, Big Sean, SZA and Rapsody.

The festival takes place all day, April 6, on the grounds of Dorothea Dix Park – known for its sprawling 300 acres of greenspace. Tickets to the event range from $49 to $449. The festival sold out of its 35,000 tickets a while ago, but 5,000 more tickets were recently released.

The Dreamville folks say they hope this event will become one of the most anticipated annual events in the region. With no on-site or street parking allowed at the festival, its success might depend a lot on not how the music flows, but how smoothly the transportation does.

Organizers are encouraging fans to walk, bike, call a Lyft or Uber or shuttle their way to the park. Shuttles will run from downtown Raleigh and from as far away as Fayetteville.

Dreamville was scheduled for last September, but Hurricane Florence blew through and interrupted the highly-ancipatipated event.