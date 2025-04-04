Raleigh announces a new music festival for Dix Park starting in 2026

This weekend marks the fifth and final edition of Dreamville Fest, the massively successful hip hop and R&B festival presented by North Carolina native J. Cole and his Dreamville team.

There have been rumors and speculation about what, if anything, will take the place of the annual festival and yesterday we got some answers when Raleigh city officials announced that they had signed a four year deal with Dreamville festival producers and Live Nation for a new festival at Dix Park.

While the details are still coming together, Dreamville festival promoter Sascha Stone Guttfreund says what's to come will be something similar to Dreamville Fest.

Announced at today's press conference with @DreamvilleFest: music festivals at @DixPark are here to stay for four more years! Have a great time this weekend, y'all. | #DreamvilleFest pic.twitter.com/U3iccdfuEu — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) April 3, 2025

City Manager Marchell Adams-Davis added "Our consumers have told us what they like, and we're going to try to provide that to them for the next four years.”

As of now, it's unclear if J. Cole will be involved with the new festival, but the Dreamville brand will be incorporated to a certain extent.

The 2024 Dreamville Fest set a new attendance record with 104,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 20 countries. This year's festival is completely sold out.

